If the answer is no, then that's understandable. According to a 2020 survey, 60% of people hate their jobs or have checked out from them altogether. And who can blame them? Forty, 60 or even 80-hour work weeks go by excruciatingly slowly when a job doesn't fulfill our needs and desires. Many people spend years in soul-crushing job dissatisfaction before doing anything about it, and let me tell you — there's no reason to stay miserable for that long.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO