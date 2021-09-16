Moon Rocks Loop Trail —Yellow Creek Natural Area

Registration is required for this activity. This is a 4.5 mile hike through the forests and along the streams of Prince William Forest Park. We will start by heading about 1 mile down hill on a narrow, rocky, and rooty path to the South Fork of Quantico Creek. Then we'll hike about 2 miles along the Creek on a trail that is, at times, narrow and rocky. Finally, we'll complete our loop with a gentle 0.5 mile climb followed by about 1 mile through the woods back to the parking lot. The total elevation gain is approximately 500 feet. This hike is rated easy. The exact meeting point will be shared with registered participants. To attend, you must first register and complete the liability waiver by clicking "register now" on this page and then receive confirmation from the activity's leader. This is a scouting trip for the leaders who have been to the area many times, but have not hiked this specific route for several years. Prince William Forest Park has a rich and long history. It was established in 1936 as Chopawamsic Recreation Demonstration Area. It encompasses more than 15,000 acres of land and, in addition to great hiking trails, it offers camping (campgrounds and backcountry camping), cabins (built by the Civilian Conservation Corps) for individuals or large groups, bicycling, orienteering, and much more. Come explore a bit of this park with us! *** Note that there is no AMC fee for this program, but the park has an entrance fee of $20 fee per vehicle. An annual park pass is $35. Other federal park passes are also accepted. Please see link below for more information. ***

