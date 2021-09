To Exhibit Impressive Landscape Collection at Byrne Gallery. When World War II veteran Gerald (“Gerry”) Hennesy reached his 100- year milestone birthday, his family treated him to one more flight in an open-cockpit biplane — the same type of plane he flew while training to be a naval aviator during World War II. Hennesy served in some of the most dangerous missions during the Pacific Theater, flying Corsair bomber-fighters off the USS Yorktown CV-10. He flew over 100 missions under the command of Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, who was made a fleet admiral — the highest rank for naval officers — in December 1945. Afterward World War II, Hennesy returned to active duty and served in the Korean conflict.

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO