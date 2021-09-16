CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day Suggests Ohio State Will Have New Defensive Play Caller Against Tulsa:

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Day hasn't yet confirmed that Ohio State will have a new defensive play caller against Tulsa, but it certainly sounds like things are moving in that direction. On Thursday afternoon, during his final media availability with Ohio State reporters before Saturday's game against Tulsa, Day said he had not yet made a final decision on who the Buckeyes’ defensive play caller would be against the Golden Hurricane, but that he expected to make that decision on Thursday night.

www.elevenwarriors.com

