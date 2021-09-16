CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Prodigal Son Returns As Jeopardy! Host

Cover picture for the articleOur long national game show nightmare is over … for now. Certified GOAT Ken Jennings will be assuming temporary Jeopardy! hosting duties until the end of the year, the show confirmed today, where he will be joining the previously confirmed guest host Mayim Bialik to close out 2021. The duo, who already had well-received stints as hosts prior to Mike Richards giving the job to himself, will be behind the lecterns “through the end of the calendar year.” Specifically, Bialik’s tenure will run from Monday, September 20 through Friday, November 5; after that, the pair “will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.” Prior to Richards’s spectacular, Shakespearian-like ouster, Jennings admitted that he was “disappointed” at how the show’s selection process played out. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me,” he said in August, “no matter who’s hosting.” Jeopardy!, seriously, just put a damn ring on this man.

