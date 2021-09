Australian architect Glenn Murcutt has been named as the laureate of 2021 Praemium Imperiale for Architecture Award for Architecture. The names of the four Praemium Imperiale Laureates were announced on September 14, 2021, by the Japan Art Association (JAA). The award is given annually to artists who are recognized and awarded for their achievements, for the impact they have had internationally on the arts, and for their role in enriching the global community.

