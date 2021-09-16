Nightbooks appeals to the horror-loving kid within
Nightbooks became available on Netflix this week as part of Netflix and Chills, and it’s a perfect scary story for Halloween. In fact, one of Nightbooks main themes is scary stories, stories that a young boy is forced to create and read to the witch who has imprisoned him. Sounds like a kid’s film, right? Nightbooks is based on the book by J.A. White, and while it is technically a book for older children, it’s got enough creepy-crawly content to entertain adults as well.1428elm.com
