CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Mosby Building Arts Explores the Black Window Trend

By Maggie Peters
laduenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen redesigning, homeowners are looking for a way to balance modern and timeless, and the recent popularization of black windows is the perfect example. From sleek commercial buildings to classic farmhouse-style homes, the black window style is a look that is here to stay. “I don’t think it’s a trend...

www.laduenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Art exhibit explores avian hybridization

Sitting at the edge of the plains and the mountains, Wyoming occupies territory that’s home to birds from both the East and West. When habitats meet and species interact, hybrids can be one result — when a bird has parents of two species. For biologists, hybrids are a natural experiment working itself out, and they can lend insight to a host of questions about biodiversity, climate change, speciation and adaptation.
ANIMALS
Bay News 9

Art project invites people to ‘window shop’

CLEVELAND — Some storefronts in northeast Ohio are getting a facelift thanks to a new public art project. Imagine Chagrin is giving a monthlong makeover to 15 businesses along Chagrin Boulevard and Lee Road in Shaker Heights, including Master Marr’s Taekwondo. The owner, James Marr, gets a kick out of...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Commercial Real Estate#All Black#Leffingwell Ave#Mosbybuildingarts Com
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Black Swamp Road

This interesting photo illustrates how much our community has grown over the years. This Virgil photo is looking east down Field Road. The home at the end was known as the Field House (not to be confused with a home of the same name along the Parkway) and was built in 1886 by Jacob Murray Field on the Black Swamp Road (known as Niagara Stone Road today). The farm had livestock, nut trees, garden vegetables and fruit. Jacob Field was part of the township government and was known to deal with local disputes on the upper floor. If you were to look at this perspective today, the home, torn down around 2001, would be the Meridien Credit Union, and to the right would be the LCBO complex and Valu-mart. To the left would be the TD Bank and, of course, there are now several homes and a church along Field Road today.
PHOTOGRAPHY
laduenews.com

TERRA Artisan Home Fragrance Shop Serves the St. Louis Area and Beyond With Carefully Crafted, Cozy Scents

When Dianna Allen returned from Southeast Asia and Europe in 2019, she was eager to celebrate the lands she had just exhilaratingly explored. “I had been away for about almost three years at that point, and I just had this itch to start making something with my hands,” Allen says. “Previously I had dabbled into bath bombs and soap-making as a hobby, but when I came back I was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to make candles’ – and that was the initial push for it.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Onward State

The Best East Halls Sticky Note Window Art

The Class of 2025 is full of artists. Last week, freshmen took on the challenge of decorating their windows for the home opener against Ball State. However, the art isn’t limited to just football. From ~certain~ body parts to catcalling, there’s no limit on what can be found in East...
VISUAL ART
thepostathens.com

Two OU professors explore ‘the space in between’ through 'LACUNA' art exhibit

A lacuna is an empty space, a gap. It is a missing part of a book. In medical situations, lacuna refers to a cavity or a depression. “I've been interested in this idea of the ‘in between’ or the liminal space that is sort of a(t the) root of creativity,” C. David Russell, an OU professor and artist, said. “From the void emerges something.”
MUSEUMS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Black Rep season opener 'Sweat' explores dark side of American dream

Economic uncertainty threatens longtime friendships in “Sweat,” the powerful and poignant production that opens the 45th Black Rep season. Founder and producing director Ron Himes directs the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama, which runs through Sept. 26. Set mostly in a Rust Belt bar, Lynn Nottage’s play raises complex questions regarding whether...
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Art Galleries at Black Studies presents "The Black Index" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The artists featured in "The Black Index" - Dennis Delgado, Alicia Henry, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Titus Kaphar, Whitfield Lovell, and Lava Thomas - build upon the tradition of Black self-representation as an antidote to colonialist images. Using drawing, performance, printmaking, sculpture, and digital technology to transform the recorded image, these artists question our reliance on photography as a privileged source for documentary objectivity and understanding. Their works offer an alternative practice - a Black index - that still serves as a finding aid for information about Black subjects, but also challenges viewers’ desire for classification.
VISUAL ART
philosophynews.com

Art Scents: Exploring the Aesthetics of Smell and the Olfactory Arts

2021.09.02 : View this Review Online | View Recent NDPR Reviews Larry Shiner, Art Scents: Exploring the Aesthetics of Smell and the Olfactory Arts, Oxford University Press, 2020, 355pp., $78.00 (hbk), ISBN 9780190089818. Reviewed by Benjamin D. Young, University of Nevada, Reno Larry Shiner's book is a great exploratory sniff of the aesthetics of smell and the myriad types of odorific arts. Shiner does a fantastic job of introducing those unfamiliar with the subject matter to the use of smells as artwork, as well as their importance within aesthetic experiences across history and cultures. The book offers a pluralist conception of art that makes room for worldwide olfactory aesthetics, drawing on numerous historical and contemporary examples of scent arts, introductory olfactory neuroscience, and careful philosophical analysis with easy-to-follow arguments. The central moves in the core arguments are carefully laid out at the outset and elaborated throughout the book, ensuring the reader is not lost in this cross-disciplinary tome. An overview of Shiner's argument... Read More.
VISUAL ART
breakingandentering.net

Black Reuss Explores Timeless Themes on Metamorphoses

There are album concepts and there are concept albums. Peruse through Black Reuss’ debut LP, Metamorphoses, and take a guess which one this is. If the title alone doesn’t give you a hint, a gander at the song titles surely will. All of them are not quite monosyllabic—though many are—, but they all consist of a single word. Tunes like “Grief”, “Pride”, and “Zeal” populate this project. Moreover, they start off (in sequential order) at a level of abasement that gradually rises to the finale: “Exodus (Outro to Journey)”, which is the only cut with more than one word in it, though this fact is excused because of the parentheses.
MUSIC
laduenews.com

CWE Art Stroll

Come explore why the Central West End is at the heART of it all! On Saturday, September 18 from 12-4 p.m., you can experience the neighborhood’s vibrant arts district on McPherson with DIY craft workshops, live music, street performers, artist demonstrations, and more. Explore world-class galleries, including Duane Reed Gallery,...
VISUAL ART
mixonline.com

Mix Sound for Film & TV to Explore ‘Building an Immersive Studio’

‘Immersive Audio’ is no longer a buzzword – it’s a crucial part of pro audio’s future. If you’re building a studio for immersive audio, you can’t miss the panel of pros exploring that topic at the all-free, eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event, to be held September 24.
ENTERTAINMENT
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy