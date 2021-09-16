Patriots look to continue mastery over AFC East-rival Jets

Bills WR Stefon Diggs acknowledged that his stay with the Minnesota Vikings finished on a bad note and felt like he had a “fresh start” when being traded to Buffalo. “Coming from my old team — I hate talking about old stuff — but up to me wanting to leave and go to another place, I was a good teammate,” Diggs said, via Jon Scott. “It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate. So as far as when things are going good, it’s all good until it’s not good. So for me, even then, I always tried to play with a chip on my shoulder and lead my team the best way I know how. Coming here I had a fresh start. It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessments from the outside looking in. That’s fair. I just look at it as, when I get there I’ll show them who I am and we’ll go from there. As far as my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO