PlayStation 4 Players Beware New PS4 Update Reportedly Bricking Consoles

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

A new PS4 update was released yesterday with a few new -- and big -- features. Dubbed 9.0, the new system software update was primarily focused on Trophies, Remote Play, and Parental Controls, and at first, its rollout seem to have gone smoothly. However, since then, PS4 users have begun to report issues with the update and the various error screens they are getting, such as "Error SU-42118-6." It's unclear what's triggering these issues, and right now, while varied, they don't see prevalent, so the update should be safe to download, but if you want to be extra careful, it may be wise to hold off on downloading the update until more information surfaces. Of course, if you do this, you won't be able to access certain functions, like the ability to play games online, but you can avoid the issues players have been reporting over on the PS4 Reddit page.

