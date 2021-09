The University of Central Florida’s Lake Nona Business Incubator specializes in life sciences, but three years ago it didn’t look like a health care hub. The incubator, which provides mentorship, coaching and facilities to early-stage companies, grabbed any clients that were interested when it opened in 2018, said Carol Ann Dykes Logue, director of programs and operations for the University of Central Florida's innovation districts and business incubators. However, UCF’s Business Incubation Program staff in late 2019 and early 2020 began a push to change the clientele to companies more in line with the incubator’s life sciences focus.

