Former Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar has four-year suspension upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Track coach Alberto Salazar has lost his appeal against a series of doping violations, and a four-year ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday. The United States Anti-Doping Agency banned the 63-year-old Salazar and Dr. Jeffrey Brown in September of 2019 for four years. Although no athlete tested positive for a banned substance training under Salazar, the USADA determined Salazar tampered with the doping control process and trafficked banned performance-enhancing substances.