Former Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar has four-year suspension upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Track coach Alberto Salazar has lost his appeal against a series of doping violations, and a four-year ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday. The United States Anti-Doping Agency banned the 63-year-old Salazar and Dr. Jeffrey Brown in September of 2019 for four years. Although no athlete tested positive for a banned substance training under Salazar, the USADA determined Salazar tampered with the doping control process and trafficked banned performance-enhancing substances.

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

