Terry McLaurin has all the confidence in Taylor Heinicke
No one can quite be sure what to expect from Taylor Heinicke as he makes his first start of the season against the Giants Thursday night. The Washington Football Team trailed 10-6 when he entered Sunday's game against the Chargers in the second quarter, in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who went down with a hip injury. Heinicke moved the offense while completing 11 of 15 passes (73.33%) for 122 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, but Washington ultimately came up short, 20-16.www.audacy.com
