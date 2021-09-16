Terry McLaurin has all the confidence in Taylor Heinicke

When Ryan Fitzpatrick was blindsided with a hit that drove his right hip into the FedExField grass on Sunday, it became Taylor Heinicke time. Just like that, one moment wiped away all the offseason expectations and hope that Fitzpatrick would help deliver the Burgundy and Gold a rare defense of its NFC East title. With four different starting quarterbacks in 2018, three different starters in 2019, plus the three starters from coach Ron Rivera's first season at the helm in 2020, it would have been easy for the offense to feel sorry for itself.

