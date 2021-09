If you try going after Frank on his home turf in Deathloop, he’s going to have plenty of defenses ready for you when you try to get into the location. One of these defenses is that no one can enter his building without having a ClassPass on, which prevents you from using any of your Slabs while you have it equipped. You can learn of a way to turn off his ClassPass security system, though.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO