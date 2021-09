TUCSON, ARIZONA — As Tucson rolls into the second half of 2021, it is amazing what a difference 15 months has made. There isn’t a time in the history of the Tucson metro area that it has functioned like this. It is remarkable. The last boom cycle was impressive, but we all should have been able to see the warning signs of the oversupply in all areas. Today’s land market conditions in Tucson are completely different. It is under-supplied in almost all areas. What looks most promising is that the fundamentals and deal flow suggest that Tucson has room to run for a long time. The Tucson market is in rare air, and we have entered the next generation of the land and housing market in Tucson, a market constrained in several areas and with a vibrancy of employment and in-migration driving population growth that appears to be with us for several years. Let’s look at the main components driving it.

