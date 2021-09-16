C-130s Operate From A Wyoming Highway To Train To Fight Against A Major Adversary
The Hercules took to the road in Wyoming recently as the Air Force increasingly embraces austere basing operations. A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules airlifter landed on and then took off from a four-lane highway in rural Wyoming recently in the latest roadway landing exercise to take place in the United States. The maneuvers, which follow a previous drill conducted on a strip of Michigan highway last month, involving A-10 Warthog attack jets and C-146 Wolfhound special operations transports, reflect the service’s renewed interest in ways to operate in high-threat environments where access to conventional runways may be impossible, or at least greatly reduced.www.thedrive.com
