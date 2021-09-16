CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson shares family photo on 'forever person' Eric Johnson's birthday

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Jessica Simpson (L) voiced her love for her husband and "truest companion," Eric Johnson, on his 42nd birthday. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is celebrating her husband "forever person," Eric Johnson, on his 42nd birthday.

The 41-year-old singer and fashion designer marked the occasion Wednesday by voicing her love for Johnson on Instagram.

Simpson shared a family photo of herself with Johnson and their three children, son Ace Knute, 8, and daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2.

"ERIC 42yrs ago today you were born and without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my everyday and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak," Simpson captioned the post. "The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life. I was truly born to love you."

"As a child I talked to God asking for you and you found me when my heart least expected eternal intimacy. I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time," she said. "I am HAPPY it is your BIRTHDAY... the blessed day this world received the gift of you is the greatest day of the year for so many, but especially for your fortunate wife and our beautifully perfect children."

Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014. Simpson celebrated their 11th anniversary as a couple in an Instagram post in May.

"11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," Simpson wrote.

"I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor," she said. "Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine."

In March, Simpson said in an interview with Good Morning America that Johnson "nurtured" and "supported" her as she wrote her tell-all memoir, Open Book.

"He really just nurtured my character along the way," Simpson said. "After every therapy session I would have and the journal entries I would go through, I would share with him. It just ended up becoming a memoir."

"Eric, he's a very open person like I am. He supported it. He read every chapter with me, he cried with me, he laughed when I didn't," she added. "He's very supportive and he's very proud."

Simpson released Open Book in February 2020 and a new, paperback edition in March of this year.

Simpson was previously married to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey. Lachey married Vanessa Minnillo in 2011 and has three children with the actress and television personality.

