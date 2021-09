This story has been updated to include additional information from the police. A bus crash has injured several dozen people, according to reports out of Schuylkill County. PennDOT reported that around 3 p.m. a crash was reported on Interstate 81 at a southbound ramp, at Exit 112: PA 25 in Foster Township. Following the report, Route 25 in the area was shut down and there is a “traffic disruption” on 81 in the area, according to PennDOT.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO