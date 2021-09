BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that three men have been convicted for conspiracy and for transportation of stolen property taken during a series of burglaries committed in Maryland and Georgia. Thirty-seven-year-old Demar Brown of Paterson, NJ and Winston-Salem, NC, 37-year-old Jahson Fields of Atlanta and 35-year-old Kamar Beckles of Teaneck, NJ, were all convicted following a 10-day trial. According to authorities, the trio broke into at least 20 residences in Baltimore County and Georgia and stole at least $850,000 worth of property. According to evidence, from Nov. 29, 2017 through Jan. 26, 2018, the defendants comitted a series of break-ins in order to...

