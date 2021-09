Apple TV+ Releases New Footage and Official Poster for Finch. The last time fans saw Tom Hanks in a sci-fi movie was in 2012’s Cloud Atlas. In a few weeks, the fan-favorite actor will take the lead in Finch, a story about a robotics engineer living with his faithful dog and a robot after surviving a natural cataclysm. The film, directed by Game of Thrones and Altered Carbon alum Miguel Sapochnik had a long-gestated production, but it is now finally ready to debut. The producers have dropped a few seconds from the upcoming movie in a recent promo featuring all new shows coming to Apple TV+ in the next months. The footage features Hanks’ titular scientist encouraging his unusual companions to prevail.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO