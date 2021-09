Coppin State University welcomes its students and faculty back to campus after a long year of mostly remote learning and working. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coppin State, like many other campuses nationwide, has had a minimal number of students and employees on campus. COVID-19 adjustments have challenged the faculty in ways that could not have been imagined, but they have continued to meet challenges and expectations while moving forward in the same usual spirit - with Eagle pride, strength, and resilience.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO