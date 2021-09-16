New York Fashion Week Predicts Next Year's It Bags
When designers weren't presenting the next chic It bag of the season, they got a little weird. This is not an understatement. At Thom Browne, the brand's signature dachshund-shaped top-handle bags were dressed up as Greek gods. Moschino's Rugrats-themed runway featured a clutch in the shape of a baby bottle. LUAR's holographic mini bag might blind you. And in Coach's ode to New York City, a leather tote honored one of the best bagel shops in Manhattan. Don't worry if you favor handbags on the subtler side, because Altuzarra and Khaite's refined designs are sure to make next year's wish list.www.elle.com
