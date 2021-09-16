CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Fashion Week Predicts Next Year's It Bags

By Justine Carreon
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen designers weren't presenting the next chic It bag of the season, they got a little weird. This is not an understatement. At Thom Browne, the brand's signature dachshund-shaped top-handle bags were dressed up as Greek gods. Moschino's Rugrats-themed runway featured a clutch in the shape of a baby bottle. LUAR's holographic mini bag might blind you. And in Coach's ode to New York City, a leather tote honored one of the best bagel shops in Manhattan. Don't worry if you favor handbags on the subtler side, because Altuzarra and Khaite's refined designs are sure to make next year's wish list.

www.elle.com

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Get a Backstage Look at Thom Browne's SS22 Runway at New York Fashion Week

Closing New York Fashion Week, Thom Browne delivered a dramatic and eye-catching runway once again for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Set in a garden-themed space, the presentation opened with models in horse-shaped headpieces, cycling down the runway in Browne’s classic suits. Meanwhile, two models stood at the center of the stage as a voiceover narrated a story of two bachelors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Everything You Need to Know About September's New York Fashion Week

After two virtual seasons due to the Covid 19 pandemic, New York Fashion Week is back. Of course, we assume it'll be just as magical as ever, full of celebrity front row sightings, fabulous street style, and Spring 2021 trends we'll want to try, ASAP. But, what else can we expect from the 91 (and more!) shows, presentations, and events that are planned?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

The Two-Piece Trend At The 2021 Emmys Proves It's Red Carpet-Approved

If there’s was one trend that stuck out like a sore thumb on Instagram during quarantine, it was undoubtedly matching knit sets. In fact, influencers and celebrities alike have been flocking to cult-favorite brands like Khaite and Christopher Esber for their two-piece fix. As it turns out, the pandemic staple is getting an elevated upgrade, according to the red carpet. Yes, the two-piece set trend at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards proved the style is no longer just meant to be worn while lounging on the couch (read: consider it your next date night go-to).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
audacy.com

Christian Siriano kicks off New York Fashion Week in color

NEW YORK (AP) — With Katie Holmes and Lil' Kim on his front row and singer Marina on the mic high above his runway, Christian Siriano helped kicked off New York Fashion Week's first big pandemic round of in-person shows Tuesday with a flurry of neon and lace inspired in part by all the Italian women in his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Fashion Week Returns With In-Person Runway Shows

Will the front rows at New York Fashion Week be as star-filled as in seasons past? That’s just one of the questions as 90-plus designers present their spring 2022 collections Sept. 8 through Sept. 12 at venues throughout the city. New York’s first widespread commitment to live fashion shows since the pandemic began, the week indeed boasts a packed schedule. Among the highlights: Sept. 9: Roger Vivier will host a cocktail party at its Madison Avenue flagship to celebrate the Gossip Girl revival, a production that once again is putting the spotlight on fashion-focused teens at an elite New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Hunter Abrams’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos of New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

New York Fashion Week is back! Shows from Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Thom Browne, and so many more of America’s most beloved designers are taking place across New York, from Central Park to Battery Park—and with plenty in Brooklyn, too. Hunter Abrams will be there to capture it all with their camera, kicking off with Collina Strada’s rooftop show at Brooklyn Grange farm and culminating with Tom Ford’s intimate show uptown. Watch this space for all their best photographs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rock New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid (26) and Kendall Jenner (25) created an absolute wow moment at New York Fashion Week! The two top models have been friends for years: The two beauties are spotted again and again at parties or while hanging out. But the friends also work together more often. Well beamed Gigi and Kendall Side by side on the catwalk!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Did New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Advance the Industry’s Sustainability Aims?

This NYFW was the return to in-person shows as well as a chance to demonstrate new sustainable aims for designers so inclined. Following an inaugural report from the CFDA and Boston Consulting Group in October last year, the producing organization affirmed: “NYFW generates immense attention in the media…Its success in meeting its sustainability goals will have an outsize effect on the industry’s global commitment to sustainability.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The Very Best Street Style from New York Fashion Week

After almost two years in isolation, New York Fashion Week is back with unbridled joy and the streets are pouring out with love. Captured by resident street style photographer Tyler Joe, attendees brightened up the concrete jungle with a bold mix of patterns and fluorescent colors. Layer on your happy clothes and join us with snapshots of NYC style that happens off the runway, here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Telfar Launches Shopping Channel Telfar.TV and a New Duffel Bag at New York Fashion Week

Telfar’s coveted bags—including the brand’s newest silhouette, a cylindrical gym-inspired duffel—will now be available for purchase via television. In lieu of a typical runway show, Telfar staged a mock press conference in lower Manhattan on Sunday to announce the launch of Telfar.tv, a television channel the brand is premiering “soon,” according to designer Telfar Clemens. Among those on his panel answering questions previously given to select members of the press in the audience: A$AP Ferg, Ian Isaiah, Leilah Weinraub, and Teezo Touchdown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theboxhouston.com

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New York Fashion Week Fit

Gunna might be known as one of the most talented young rappers of his era out of Atlanta, but fans now are wondering how the “Drip Too Hard” star managed to misunderstand his own assignment. A photo of Gunna’s outfit at New York Fashion Week hit the Internets and fans on Twitter are really going hard with the slander.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Gigi Hadid Returns to New York Fashion Week Runway 1 Year After Welcoming Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid's back on the New York Fashion Week catwalk. Fashion Week returned with a bang in N.Y.C. on September 8 after a year and a half of COVID-19 lockdowns, restrictions and uncertainties. Hadid, 26, helped kick off the week of shows (N.Y.C. requires proof of vaccination for all indoor events) with her exciting return to the NYFW runway at Wednesday's Proenza Schouler show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

New Balance Pounces on Amazon’s Rising Fashion Clout

New Balance took to Amazon’s fashion influencer platform this week to shine the spotlight not just on its fall workout fashion but on powerhouse athletes, too. Since Thursday afternoon, The Drop storefront on Amazon Fashion has promoted the latest women’s activewear from the Boston athletic brand, which trotted out two rising track stars to showcase the sporting-ready looks. Though The Drop traditionally promotes clothing, shoes and accessories co-designed with popular social personalities, this isn’t the first time a brand has signed on to get in front of Amazon’s legions of shoppers. Reebok last summer was the first non-influencer to curate an assortment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

The Products Fashion Week Hairstylists Swear By

When it comes to hairstyles on the Fashion Week runways, the pros don’t mess around. Each look has to be perfectly precise, bringing the designer’s vision to life. That means products that can withstand hot lights, long waits, and the frenzy that is backstage. Here, three TRESemmé celebrity stylists share the one product they wouldn’t be able to make it through Fashion Week without.
HAIR CARE
AFP

Back on the catwalk: live shows return at London Fashion Week

Catwalk shows resumed at London Fashion Week on Friday, after previous editions of the landmark industry event were forced online by the coronavirus pandemic. The sight of models and audiences together again was a welcome sight for a country hoping to bounce back after lifting most restrictions in July. A total of 28 shows are planned over five days, featuring 131 brands, including those from well-established designers such as Britain's Edward Crutchley and Serbia's Roksanda. Irish designer Simone Rocha's brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
BEAUTY & FASHION

