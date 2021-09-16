CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian on Sister Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA: 'It's a Lot, but It's So Cute'

By Dory Jackson
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her appearance on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the star was asked whether Barker, 45, might appear on her family's upcoming Hulu project. Kim, 40, said it's definitely a possibility, seeing as the Blink-182 drummer is "such a big part" of Kourtney's life. "I love their relationship,"...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Show Off Their Dance Moves In ‘Best Friend’ TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and her mini-me daughter Penelope cut casual figures as they danced along to ‘Best Friends Forever’ on TikTok. Like mother, like daughter! Penelope Disick, 9, proved she and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, were total TikTok pros when they danced along to Lego Friends‘ song “Best Friends Forever.” The reality TV star rocked a white tee featuring an image of British singer Morrissey, which she paired with leather leggings. Meanwhile, little P cut a casual figure in a black tee and tie-dye printed pants, as she made a heart shape with her arms. Too cute!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Kanye West Reportedly Bragged About Sleeping With Christina Milian As Allegations He Cheated On Kim Kardashian Continue To Mount

After Kanye West seemingly admitted to cheating on wife Kim Kardashian, a new report claims the rapper allegedly gloated about bedding another celeb: Christina Milian. The 44-year-old — who began dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in 2011 — boasted about his fling with the 39-year-old singer during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Kim Kardashian wears outfit from ex Kanye West’s Yeezy collection on private plane amid speculation they’re back on

KIM Kardashian continued to show support for her ex Kanye West as she posed for a new photo clad in pieces from his Yeezy fashion line on Instagram today. The 40-year-old recently fueled speculation that the pair have rekindled their romance when she wore a wedding dress at his Donda listening party at Chicago’s Solider Field.
CELEBRITIES
People

Scott Disick Brings His 3 Kids to Sugar Factory in Las Vegas Following Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Scott Disick and his three kids enjoyed one sweet outing together. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took his three children — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9 — out to dine at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Pda#Hulu#Instagram#Poosh
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals True, 3, Thinks Psalm West, 1, Is Her Brother: ‘It’s So Cute’

Khloé Kardashian explained that her daughter True believes that her cousins are all actually her siblings in an adorable interview. Some cousins can be as close as siblings! Khloé Kardashian, 37, revealed that her daughter True Thompson, 3, believes that her cousins Psalm West, 2, Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, are really her siblings in a Monday September 20 interview with E! News. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sounded incredibly happy and in awe of how sweet it is that her little girl is so close with her cousins.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kylie Jenner Says Her “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

Watch: Stormi Webster Impersonates Mom Kylie Jenner on Instagram. Kylie Jenner has her followers buzzing after sharing the latest up-close-and-personal peek at her second pregnancy. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster shared a photo of herself driving to Instagram Stories, captioning the sweet pic, "Baby's getting big." The makeup mogul also shared a snapshot of herself walking alongside little Stormi after grabbing some Shipley Do-Nuts.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Tackle’s This Season’s Buzziest Trend in a Fishnet Dress & Skims Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is proving that one of summer’s biggest trends is here to stay for a while. The media personality debuted yet another bold look on Instagram last night modeling a must-have design for fall: fishnet fabric. Fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Issa Rae, Jennifer Lopez and more stars — along with all of Khloe’s sisters — have been spotted in the trend in the past few weeks alone. For yesterday’s outfit, Khloe also layered in...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy