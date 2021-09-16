CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dove’s New Body Love Line Helped Me Get Back To Pampering Myself

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy body has been through a lot over the last few years, so I admittedly began to neglect it. Dove's new Body Love line helped me offer it deserved TLC. It’s not a fancy trip to the spa, but providing some tender love and care to my skin with an array of lotions from the comfort of my home has made a difference in the way I feel about myself these days.

