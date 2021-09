Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX-TSXV, EQXGF-OTC] on Monday announced the results of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for expansion at its 100%-owned Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil. The PFS considers the addition of an underground mine beneath the existing Piaba pit as well as the inclusion of two satellite open pit areas: Tatajuba and Genipapo. By mining the underground and open pit deposits concurrently with the existing Piaba open pit, the expansion would extend the Aurizona mine life to 11 years, with average annual production of 137,000 ounces of gold. Total life of mine production is forecast at 1.5 million ounces.

METAL MINING ・ 4 HOURS AGO