V/H/S/94 Exclusive Official Trailer

IGN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy. V/H/S/94 debuts on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ on October 6, 2021.

www.ign.com

wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
Collider

First ‘V/H/S/94’ Trailer Unleashes New Found Footage Anthology Terror

It has been seven years since the last installment in the V/H/S franchise was released, and now it is coming back with a bang. V/H/S/94 has released its first trailer ahead of its upcoming premiere at Fantastic Fest. The new anthology will feature shorts from series veterans David Bruckner, Timo Tjahjanto, and Simon Barrett. They will be joined by up-and-coming directors Jennifer Reeder, Chloe Okuno, and Ryan Prows.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Audible's The Sandman: Act II - Exclusive Trailer Reveal

Audible is set to release the second act The Sandman, an audio drama adaptation of the seminal DC series. IGN can exclusively debut the trailer for The Sandman: Act II, featuring the voices of James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen. Check out the video player above or the embed...
MOVIES
godisageek.com

V Rising unveils first gameplay trailer

The first gameplay trailer of V Rising is out today, giving players a first look at footage from Stunlock Studios’ anticipated vampire survival game. You can watch the V Rising trailer here:. To survive as a vampire, you need to hunt for blood in nearby settlements, hide from the scorching...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

There's Someone Inside Your House - Official Trailer

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves. There's Someone Inside Your House stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk. The upcoming Netflix film is based on Stephanie Perkins' novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep), and produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy's 21 Laps (Stranger Things). There's Someone Inside Your House arrives on Netflix on October 6, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Netflix's Maya and the Three - Exclusive Official Clip

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind. Maya and the Three debuts on Netflix on October 22, 2021.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Hellslave - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for this upcoming dark and apocalyptic dungeon crawler RPG, Hellslave, coming to PC in 2022. The world is coming to an end and humanity is on the brink of extinction. Save it from a demon invasion by making a pact with the Devil and praise one of 6 demons to avoid humanity's demise into darkness. Use your newly acquired demonic power against the invaders but it may have a bigger impact on you than you thought.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Manor - Official Trailer

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith's frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it. The film stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane The Manor, directed by Axelle Carolyn, comes to Amazon Prime Video on October 8, 2021.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series with Renner & Steinfeld

"When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies." Marvel has unveiled the first official trailer for the Hawkeye series, continuing with acclaimed TV shows connected to the MCU following "WandaVision" and "Loki" earlier this year. This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with the most adorable Golden Retriever, of course, who is playing "Lucky" from the comics. I really dig the holiday vibe of this, Marvel definitely knows how to craft an entertaining show that everyone be watching this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pinalcentral.com

CRY MACHO – Official Trailer

The legendary Clint Eastwood returns to the silver screen as director and star of #CryMacho, in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max September 17. Watch the new trailer now.
MOVIES
IGN

Bingo Hell - Official Trailer

When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of "Bingo!" another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all. The film is written by Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, and Perry Blackshear. It stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, and Joshua Caleb Johnson. Bingo Hell, directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2021.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Handheld Horror Returns in First Trailer for Shudder's V/H/S/94

It’s been 7 years at this point since V/H/S: Viral effectively put the well-liked and influential found footage horror series into its grave, but the resurrection is nigh. We have our first trailer today for the Shudder Original Film V/H/S/94, which is rebooting the V/H/S series with its trademark combination of disturbing genre material, gore and buzzy horror directors. The film is scheduled to hit horror streamer Shudder in the U.S. on Oct. 6, 2021. Here’s your basic premise:
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

First International Trailer for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’ (Exclusive)

An enchanting triptych of Tokyo stories driven by whip-smart, angst-ridden Japanese women, the Berlin Silver Bear winner releases in North America on Oct. 15. Rising Japanese arthouse star Ryusuke Hamaguchi returns to his signature themes in Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy: Odd coincidence, mysterious doubling, and intelligent women compelled by powerful but uncertain feelings.
MOVIES
IGN

Black As Night - Official Trailer

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city's vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire's mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home. The film stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David. Black As Night, directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne, comes to Prime video October 1st.
MOVIES
IGN

Night Teeth - Official Trailer

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him - and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels. The movie stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox. Night Teeth, directed by Adam Randall, arrives on Netflix on October 20, 2021.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Player 'Hilda's Short Summer' (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive first access to Agustín Banchero’s debut Uruguayan feature “Hilda’s Short Summer,” sold by FiGa Films and premiering in the New Directors section at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19. “Hilda’s Short Summer” is produced by Tarkiofilm’s Virginia Bogliolo in Uruguay and...
MOVIES

