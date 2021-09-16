Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: No surgery planned

When pressed into emergency action, Taylor Heinicke has delivered for the Washington Football Team. On Thursday, eight months after giving the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers a run for their money in place of the injured Alex Smith, the veteran quarterback made his first start for Ryan Fitzpatrick, overcoming a late interception to lead a comeback win over the Giants. Asked afterward whether he believes he's earned the right to be Washington's starting QB for the rest of 2021, he was clear: "I do."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO