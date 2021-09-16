CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick: No surgery planned

At this stage, Fitzpatrick has no plans to undergo surgery to address his hip injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A decision to address his a hip subluxation through rest and rehab was arrived at after the QB consulted medical experts and underwent a battery of tests. Per Rapoport, Fitzpatrick is expected to miss about eight weeks, meaning that as things stand, Taylor Heinicke is in a position to start for the team into November.

