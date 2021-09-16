CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Probation for onetime Wright County fitness center owner who watched woman undress with secret camera

By Paul Walsh
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

A onetime fitness center owner in Wright County has been sentenced to probation for using a secret camera to watch a woman undress in the facility's tanning booth. Randall D. Roiger, 46, of Dassel, was sentenced Wednesday in District Court in connection with the woman's allegations from January 2019 while a patron at Snap Fitness in Annandale. Jurors convicted him in July of interference with privacy, a gross misdemeanor.

