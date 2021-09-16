What Business Leaders Can Learn From Prince Andrew's Blunders After the Epstein Scandal

The monarchy in England is in limbo. Its role in society has been transitioning slowly for many decades, but recently, the pace seems to be quickening. Britons are proud of both their parliamentary democracy and royal family. But for all the goodwill that the Queen engenders, there are still large swaths of the population that question what its purpose really is. This portion of the population is growing louder each year, and for each scandal that the royals endure, the audience for these baying voices gets larger and more receptive. The calamitous situation that Prince Andrew has put himself into once again raises questions about why taxpayer money flows to the royal family and whether or not it is justified any more.