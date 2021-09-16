Michigan lawmaker calls abuse allegations 'politically-motivated character assassination'

Republican State Rep. Steve Marino released a statement after he was accused of threatening and abusing another lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian issued a statement a day after Republican Rep. Steve Marino was removed from two panels for unknown reasons.

Marino released the following statement in response:

"I had a relationship that ended well over a year ago with with Representative Amara Manoogian. She served on a committee that I chaired. I regret the fact that I went along with her request to not disclose the prior relationship to the Speaker. However, I will be clear: the insinuations made are nothing more than politically motivated character assassination that I am confident will conclude as a waste of the public's time. I look forward to fulfilling my duties and maintaining the trust I've worked so hard to build during my seven years in public office."

House Speaker Jason Wentworth disciplined Marino.

He says state police are investigating.

