EY Announces Integration With Polygon

By Andjela Radmilac
chainbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EY organization announced it will be using the Polygon protocol and network to deploy blockchain solutions on the public Ethereum chain. In a press release published on 14 September, EY said that adopting Polygon’s commit chain solutions will allow it to offer enterprise users increased transaction volumes with predictable costs and settlement times. The integration will provide EY’s clients with the option to move transactions onto the public Ethereum mainnet.

Comments / 0

