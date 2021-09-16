CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan to launch new TV show in deal with News Corp

British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia the company said Thursday.

News Corp executive chair Rupert Murdoch said Morgan, 56, is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.” Murdoch added in a statement: “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.”

The show is billed as the primetime draw on the new channel talkTV, expected to launch in the U.K. in early 2022. It will also air on the video streaming service FOX Nation in the U.S. and on Sky News Australia. Morgan said he would also become a columnist for The Sun and The New York Post.

Morgan said his new show will be a “fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews,” and praised Murdoch for championing free speech.

Morgan left Britain’s ITV in March after sparking a record 50,000 viewer complaints with controversial comments about Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims -- made during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey -- about how the monarchy allegedly ignored her struggles with mental health.

Britain's media watchdog said earlier this month that Morgan's comments may have offended some but were not in breach of the broadcasting code.

The presenter began his media career at News Corp some three decades ago and has worked for tabloids including News of the World.

The Week

Piers Morgan signs a deal with Fox News after controversial Meghan Markle comments

Six months after leaving his job over controversial remarks about Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan has a new gig. The former Good Morning Britain host has signed a deal with Fox News and News Corp., under which he'll host a daily show, write columns for The Sun and The New York Post, and publish books through HarperCollins, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Morgan's new show is set to stream in the United States through the Fox Nation streaming service and also air on TalkTV in the United Kingdom and on Sky News Australia. Morgan confirmed the news Thursday, tweeting a picture of himself with News Corporation founder Rupert Murdoch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Piers Morgan Signs Murdoch Mega-Deal Six Months After Storming Off British TV Over Meghan Markle

The bad news is that Piers Morgan is returning to U.S. TV screens. The worse news is that it’s part of a new mega-deal with Rupert Murdoch. In a press release Thursday, Murdoch’s News Corps announced that Morgan will front a “global TV show” airing in the States as well as Britain and Australia. As part of the deal, Morgan has also been handed weekly columns in The New York Post and British tabloid The Sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tucson.com

DOJ reviewing transgender inmate policies; FDA debates booster shots today; Piers Morgan's TV deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration, The Associated Press has learned. The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates were thrust into the spotlight...
U.S. POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
