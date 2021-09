The United States women's national team is set to begin preparations for a pair of friendlies in Ohio against Paraguay in September. Training camps will begin on Tuesday in Cleveland, with the first match on Sept. 16 and the second on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has a training camp roster of 20 players for the upcoming matches and the group is heavy with players who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. But there are new additions from NWSL clubs as well.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO