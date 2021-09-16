Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Cleared ahead of camp

This week begins the 2021-22 campaign for the New Jersey Devils. The rookies will report to camp on September 15. On September 17 and 19, they will play Buffalo’s and Boston’s rookies in the Prospect Challenge in Buffalo. Soon after, the veterans will report for camp on September 22. The Devils’ six-game preseason will begin in Washington D.C. on September 29. This is the week where players and coaches will prepare in earnest for the regular season that starts on October 15. With a potentially tight race in the division, every game will count.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO