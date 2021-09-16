Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Cleared ahead of camp
Beaulieau (shoulder) is fully fit for the start of training camp according to coach Paul Maurice, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Beaulieu was limited to just 25 games last year in which he tallied one goal, 26 shots and 39 hits while averaging 16:44 of ice time. With the addition of Nate Schmidt in the offseason, Beaulieau could struggle to break into the lineup with any consistency, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.www.cbssports.com
