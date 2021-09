On Thursday, the entire staff of EGRMC and EMS were treated to meals from a variety of food trucks as an appreciation by the City of all they are doing for our community. The idea was hatched after Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar toured the hospital a few weeks ago to see first hand the unbelievable commitment our Front Line health care workers are making for all of us.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO