Animals

Two exotic pet businesses to open; one will take visitors to a mini Jurassic Park

By Carrie Rengers, The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Sep. 16—Exotic Pets in Bel Aire is expanding with a second store along West Kellogg, "which is much better visibility," said co-owner Darien Drollinger. He and partners BJ Hatter and Josh Moore are opening the business Saturday at 4448 W. Kellogg, which is between Guitar Center and Skechers. You might...

