CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Geico Ice Cream

myqcountry.com
 4 days ago

You may have seen the Geico commercial featuring the parody song “Scoop There It Is” starring rap duo Tag Team. Well, now they’ve turned it into an actual ice cream. The ice cream was created by Mikey Cole of New York’s Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, and features a vanilla base with cookie dough, peanut butter swirl, and chocolate-covered marshmallows mixed in. The only way to get it is via a giveaway. Geico says winners will be chosen from entries uploaded between Friday (September 17th) and Friday, October 1st. You’ll have to upload your video to TikTok or Instagram, follow @Geico, dance to the “Scoop! There It Is” song, and tag @Geico and use the hashtag #GEICOIceCream in the caption.

www.myqcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Police and ice cream? What a cool event

SANDUSKY — They got served — not with a warrant, however, but with butter pecan in cones and double chocolate almond in dishes. Several community members turned out for this past Thursday’s Sub-Zero with a Hero event at Toft Dairy in Sandusky. Local first responders, police officers and firefighters, worked...
SANDUSKY, OH
pbs.org

Vegan Raspberry Brownie Ice Cream Bars

I often get requests for recipes that are less reliant on butter & eggs, and that are gluten-free, so I wanted to come up with a fun plant-based recipe that would be refreshing for these sweltering heat waves we’ve been having, and also gluten-free. (And not require an ice cream maker since I don’t have one!)
RECIPES
telegraphherald.com

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream

Bites & Brews: From deep dish to thin crust -- Pizza pie slices across the tri-states. It’s easy to take pizza for granted. Many of us have been inhaling gooey slices since we wer…
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Enlightened Ice Cream

Enlightened Ice Cream captured the attention of many dessert lovers thanks to its minimal serving of calories, sugar, and carbohydrates. According to Eatenlightened.com, the brand came about back in 2012 when founder Michael Shoretz wanted to create ice cream for his personal training clients. This treat had to contain a high amount of protein while slashing out all the empty calories found in other kinds of frozen desserts. As a long-time dessert lover himself, Shoretz didn't want to lose flavor at the expense of any health benefits, and vice versa, and created the company after releasing the first frozen dessert bars.
FOOD & DRINKS
localsyr.com

Make Melissa’s Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Steve and Sistina try making a popular homemade favorite from Floor Director Melissa Thorne. Her family’s homemade ice cream cake has been a favorite here on Bridge Street and Melissa shares the family recipe and how to make it. Ingredients:. Hot Fudge. 2 containers of Panda Paws Ice Cream. 2...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Brownie Ice Cream

Beloved ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's has announced the launch of its new vegan 'Salted Caramel Brownie' flavor in the United Kingdom. The latest dairy-free offering consists of caramel vegan ice cream, salted caramel swirls, and chewy brownie chunks, which are also dairy-free. The brand's dairy-free 'Salted Caramel Brownie'...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Food Drink#Tiktok#Geico
The Citizen Online

Kedron class screams for ice cream project

Learning can be fun and refreshing. Students in Leah Hutsell’s 2nd grade class at Kedron Elementary got a “cool” lesson as part of their states of matter unit by pairing up and making ice cream. With the help of substitute teacher Melissa Pierce, the class took vanilla and half-half and...
FOOD & DRINKS
abc57.com

New ice cream and smoothie shop opens in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich.—A new ice cream and smoothie shop celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday in southwest Michigan. Y Not Ice Cream & Smoothies has officially opened its doors at 5651 Cleveland Avenue. The shop's co-owners and Berrien County natives, Doni Sites and Katherine Meek, have been friends for over 20...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
funcheap.com

Free Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream Pints for the Vaxxed

Thanks to ABC7 for sharing the news that Humphry Slocombe is giving away free pints of ice cream for the vaccinated. Show proof of your COIVD-19 vaccination at any Humphry Slocombe scoop shop and receive a free pint of Cornflake Crunch Ice Cream, no substitutions. The offer is valid through the month of September, while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mytjnow.com

Daily Scoops offers ice cream and diversity

The Adult Enrichment Centers’ (AEC) Daily Scoops is a food truck serving custom ice cream and cone flavors that offers competitive wages to a diverse employee base, specifically differently-abled people. The AEC, which owns and operates the Daily Scoops as an LLC, offers programs to the elderly and those with...
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
JC Post

Ice Cream Social is scheduled Sept. 19

An annual fundraiser for the Geary County Historical Society, is on tap Sunday, Sept. 19. The Ice Cream Social will be held from 3-6 p.m. on the Historical Museum grounds at 530 North Adams. In addition to ice cream numerous other food items ranging from pies and cakes to hot dogs and pickles will be sold. There will also be entertainment during the event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Student Life

We sing for ice cream: The great a cappella comeback

Washington University’s 13 a cappella groups are back in action, and the tradition of showcasing the ensembles over ice cream has been greatly missed. Whether you are a prospective a cappella member or a student who delights in instrument-less music, this event brings music lovers from all over campus together. As you have probably noticed, several rooms around campus have been reserved for different groups and their auditions. A cappella members in the class of 2024 missed this experience the year they tried out, but they are now acting as a pivotal part of this audition process despite the lack of previous exposure to the a cappella scene.
MUSIC
stlmag.com

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream to open in The Grove

For readers new to town (or with short memories), Beckie Jacobs opened Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream in a charming Webster Groves storefront (8130 Big Bend) in 2003. Eighteen years later, she’s finally opening store No. 2. “I’ve looked into expanding on and off over the years,” she says, “and The...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Denver Post

At Nuggs, handmade ice cream is a year-round treat

Editor’s note: This is part of our series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems.) The first time I noticed Nuggs Ice Cream...
DENVER, CO
greatbritishchefs.com

Rum baba with milk ice cream and English raspberries

Begin by making the ice cream so it has time to freeze and churn. Mix the sugar, dextrose, stabiliser and salt together in a bowl. Bring the milk to the boil and remove from the heat as soon as the first bubbles appear. Pour in all the dry ingredients and whisk vigorously.
RECIPES
tasty.co

Sweet Corn Ice Cream With Caramel Corn

In a large cast iron skillet over high heat, grill the ears of corn until charred on all sides, turning every 2 minutes, 10–15 minutes total. Remove the corn from the pan, cut the kernels off the cobs, and return the cobs to the skillet. Char on all sides, turning every 2–3 minutes, 10–12 minutes total. Remove the cobs from the pan.
RECIPES
themanual.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Ice Cream Making at Home

Of the many intimidating desserts out there, ice cream may be the most popular one that you’ve never attempted to make. Well, we’d like to change that, with a little help from an industry expert. As Julian Plyter, Head of Product at Marco Sweets & Spices says, you need the...
FOOD & DRINKS
getitforless.info

THE WONDER YEARS ICE CREAM TRUCK TOUR

In an effort to bring back some of the most cherished experiences from childhood, The Wonder Years Ice Cream Truck stops at Hudson Yards with a delicious giveaway. Remember your wonder years as you indulge in some ice cream courtesy of ABC’s new comedy The Wonder Years, premiering Wednesday, September 22 at 8:30|7:30c.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy