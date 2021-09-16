Geico Ice Cream

You may have seen the Geico commercial featuring the parody song “Scoop There It Is” starring rap duo Tag Team. Well, now they’ve turned it into an actual ice cream. The ice cream was created by Mikey Cole of New York’s Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, and features a vanilla base with cookie dough, peanut butter swirl, and chocolate-covered marshmallows mixed in. The only way to get it is via a giveaway. Geico says winners will be chosen from entries uploaded between Friday (September 17th) and Friday, October 1st. You’ll have to upload your video to TikTok or Instagram, follow @Geico, dance to the “Scoop! There It Is” song, and tag @Geico and use the hashtag #GEICOIceCream in the caption.