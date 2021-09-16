Face Wipes Are the Skincare Essential I Never Travel Without
No matter where I'm flying or how I'm packing—whether it's heading to fashion shows in Europe or backpacking the Yukon—my secret weapon is a fistful of travel wipes. Something about being in a new environment and being removed from your day-to-day routine takes a toll on your skin. And don't get me started on air travel. Those pressurized, constantly circulating cabins take a toll, achieving that awful combination of skin that is both too oily and too dry.
