CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Face Wipes Are the Skincare Essential I Never Travel Without

By Todd Plumme r
cntraveler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter where I’m flying or how I’m packing—whether it's heading to fashion shows in Europe or backpacking the Yukon—my secret weapon is a fistful of travel wipes. Something about being in a new environment and being removed from your day-to-day routine takes a toll on your skin. And don’t get me started on air travel. Those pressurized, constantly circulating cabins take a toll, achieving that awful combination of skin that is both too oily and too dry.

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The best squalane products to add to your skincare routine, from face oils to moisturisers

There are many skincare ingredients that have stood the test of time as trends come and go.These include vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid to name a few, with another classic being squalane. The non-greasy oil was traditionally sourced from sharks’ livers, but in recent years has become almost entirely plant-based, derived from sugarcane or olives.Squalene is a moisturising agent produced naturally in our bodies but as we age, we make less of it. When hydrogen is added to squalene, it becomes squalane (note the subtle difference in spelling here), an ingredient that can be applied topically to help reduce...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

'I will never use a razor again!': Amazon shoppers claim that this £30 electric lady shaver will give you your closest shave yet - without nicks or irritation

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. An electric lady shaver is a great at-home solution if you find in-salon bikini waxing painful or can't afford laser...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Wipes#Carry On Luggage#Cond Nast Traveler
cntraveler.com

These $25 Target Sneakers Are a Staple in My Travel Uniform

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While I enjoy traveling, the process of getting to a destination, particularly if I’m flying, fills me with anxiety. That's why I've...
APPAREL
EverydayHealth.com

Smart Health: I Tried the Opte Precision Skincare Device for My Dark Spots — and Here’s What Happened

How long she’s been living with dark spots: More than 10 years. Hyperpigmentation — acne scars, melasma, dark spots — is one of the most common skin-care concerns. Some people spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually on serums, retinols, and other topical treatments that promise to undo the damage wreaked by hormones, sun exposure, and natural aging. Others invest a small fortune on clinical lasers, peels, and photorejuvenation. Then there is the time, effort, and money spent on covering up the perceived flaws with concealer and foundation. As a longtime journalist and editor, I have been lucky enough to experience some of the most technologically advanced — and often financially prohibitive — products and treatments on the market. However, I have yet to find a one-and-done solution to preventing, treating, and concealing hyperpigmentation. The relatively new Opte Precision Skincare device promises just that — so for obvious reasons, I was intrigued.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

This $10 Skincare Product Is The Reason Salma Hayek Has Never Done Botox at 55

Does Salma Hayek have an aging portrait in her attic, à la Dorian Gray? Doing press for her latest film, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the gorgeous 55-year-old actress looks youthful as when she first graced a movie screen. So, did she just luck out in the good genes department, or does she have a secret that we, too, can get in on? (Preferably one that doesn’t involve selling our soul.)
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
Esquire

Raised in the Skincare Industry, This Globetrotting Photographer Shares His Essential Grooming Tips

Even though he was born into the beauty business, Philippe Chantecaille never really thought he’d be a part of it. “[I always thought] oh, I’m the youngest, I want to find my own path in life,” he tells me over Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. That “family business” happens to be one of the world’s most recognizable natural cosmetics and skincare brands, Chantecaille, and was founded by his mother Sylvie in 1997. Not to say the biz didn’t interest him, per se, but he had other passions.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cntraveler.com

The Ultimate Return-To-Travel Packing Guide: Beach Weekend

We’ve missed plenty of things this past year at home—hugging our friends, sharing bites of food and sips of wine at group dinners, trying on clothes in actual dressing rooms—but the thing we’ve missed most is the ability to get out there and see the world. Luckily, travel is slowly returning. Though its long-awaited reprise is something to celebrate, it can also feel stressful after so much time at home.
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

Vanicream Face Cleanser Is My Gentle Skincare Dream

Scouting Report: Even with my sensitive skin, the Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser gets all the gunk off my face without irritating it. I have somewhat fancy-pants taste when it comes to skincare but I don’t necessarily have a fancy-pants budget. I also have super-duper sensitive skin, allergies, and have gotten rashes from certain lotions and beauty products. When my go-to facial cleanser stopped being produced, I did research on drug-store-priced facial cleansers that wouldn’t irritate my skin.
SKIN CARE
Highsnobiety

Irina Shayk Tells Us Her 10 Travel Essentials

As part of the release of our latest HIGHStyle magazine, Irina Shayk steps in as a guest style editor for Highsnobiety, giving the lowdown on everything from her travel essentials to brands she loves right now. We also asked Irina what style regrets she had. She said none. I travel...
TRAVEL
pommietravels.com

12 Essential Pieces to Pack for Cute Travel Outfits

Most stylish travelers pack clothes that allow them to comfortably move and look good in photos—without overpacking their suitcase. They achieve this by building a basic travel wardrobe or a travel capsule wardrobe. This collection of essential pieces lets you easily mix and match items, allowing for multiple outfit combinations. It is also very effective for when you need to travel light and want to avoid paying excess baggage fees.
APPAREL
sunset.com

How to Be a Better Traveler: Tips from Essential Workers and Business Owners in the West

Because a lot of us are still a little rusty as we get back into the swing of traveling again. We’ve spent months keeping our eyes on the news, following new mandates, and only getting out of the house to places and getaways that involved little-to-no human interaction. While many continue to do so as the United States experiences another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, research shows that others are ready to travel. Nearly half of respondents to a recent Amex Trendex report from American Express said they planned to travel “more than usual” before the start of the 2021 school year.
LIFESTYLE
seattlemet.com

Never Have I Ever: Underdressed for a Night Out

Seattle, let’s talk about your fashion sense: It’s one thing to don something waterproof and shapeless for, say, a walk to Bartell Drugs. It’s another thing entirely to then keep walking toward anyplace that serves a manhattan. And yet so often locals wander into our $15-cocktail bars in the plaid of long-gone grunge bands, the Amazon shirt acquired at a career fair 10 years ago, or the down puffer last worn in an actual tent.
SEATTLE, WA
helloglow.co

How to Make Essential Oil Bath Bombs Without Citric Acid

Baths are the ultimate cure-all. Had a bad day? Didn’t sleep a wink last night? Just plain stressed? A hot soak is pretty much all you need to start feeling better immediately. In the past, I used to turn to a glass of wine after a rough day. But I...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

An outdoor glamping trailer + more products designed to be the ultimate travel essentials for your post-COVID travel bucket list!

I love traveling! And although I may not be able to do much of it during this pandemic, that doesn’t stop me from daydreaming about it or planning my next vacation in my head. My travel bucket list is brimming to the top with exotic holiday destinations. And, as any experienced traveler (not that I am one…YET) will tell you, having a set of handy and trusty travel accessories is essential! These are the nifty little gadgets and products that can help you out in the most impromptu and sudden of situations, and you’ll never regret having packed them in your suitcase. So, we’ve curated a bunch of travel accessories that we think you will absolutely need in your travel kit when you’re jet-setting across the globe next! From a travel tea flask that comes with a built-in infuser to a modular gadget that can transform into every travel essential you need – these designs are sure to make your next vacation much more comfortable and easier.
TRAVEL
HGTV

Why a Cooler Backpack Is My New Favorite Travel Essential

I’m always on the move. You can typically find me at a festival in the park or on a quest to find an elusive ingredient at the farmers market. When I moved into a downtown apartment two years ago, I started walking way more and began to eliminate more trips in the car as I adapted to my new neighborhood.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy