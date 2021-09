CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish road issues and how to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars were the main topics of the Cavendish Selectboard meeting Monday, Sept. 13. According to Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara, the Route 131 project is in the home stretch with final paving beginning at Downer’s Four Corners and then working their way west through the villages of Cavendish and Proctorsville. Pike Industries and VTrans will also be making sure that drainage, sidewalks, and curbing are completed along the route, after issues arose earlier due to elevation calculation errors that affected the height of storm drains, driveways, sidewalks, and their relationship to the roadway.

CAVENDISH, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO