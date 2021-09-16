Certificate Program For Adults Living With Mental Illness Becomes A Reality At Brookdale This Fall

It’s normal that the final days of summer are often accompanied by a pit in the stomach kind of feeling, knowing fall is coming and, this year, the feeling may be harder to shake as the Delta Variant is dominating headlines; masks indoors for the vaccinated is the new Fauci recommendation; and, once again, parents fear a full week of in-person school is a moving target. So much for the idea of heading back to the office in Fall 2021 feeling the familiar routine. Living for an extended period of time within a state of fear and elevated stress is why our country finds itself at a level of anxiety and depression that has tripled its pre-pandemic level.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO