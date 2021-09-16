Certificate Program For Adults Living With Mental Illness Becomes A Reality At Brookdale This Fall
Certificate program for adults living with mental illness becomes a reality at Brookdale Community College this fall. Shore House is poised to make a dent in the 60-80 percent unemployment rate among people living with mental illness, thanks to a recently awarded Kessler Foundation Community Employment Grant. The funds have allowed them to partner with Brookdale Community College to create a custom workshop certificate program for adults living with a mental illness. Brookdale welcomed the new students last week at an orientation program that allowed them to tour the campus, meet instructors and learn about the computer and entrepreneurship courses that will be available to them.www.brookdalecc.edu
