The Lincoln Eatery Welcomes Pop Up & Shop Up as Its First Retail Boutique

Pop Up & Shop Up will be the first retail concept launched at The Lincoln Eatery, a food hall in Miami Beach’s expanded Lincoln Road district. The opening event will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, to help spotlight the vast selection of local businesses selling a rotating selection of locally made products at the venue. Participating brands during the opening include Scrub Runes, Island Gal Beauty Bar, Made in Goods, Shop Rue and more.