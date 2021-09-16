CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lincoln Eatery Welcomes Pop Up & Shop Up as Its First Retail Boutique

Cover picture for the articlePop Up & Shop Up will be the first retail concept launched at The Lincoln Eatery, a food hall in Miami Beach’s expanded Lincoln Road district. The opening event will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, to help spotlight the vast selection of local businesses selling a rotating selection of locally made products at the venue. Participating brands during the opening include Scrub Runes, Island Gal Beauty Bar, Made in Goods, Shop Rue and more.

#Retail Shop#Restaurants#Sustainable Fashion#New Pop#Food Drink#Pop Up Shop Up#The Lincoln Eatery
