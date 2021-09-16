CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
368 new COVID-19 hospitalizations

By WFTX Digital Team
 10 days ago
Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center.

· As of this morning, we have 368 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient).

· Of these patients, 4 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Yesterday, we had 42 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 42 COVID-19 discharges.

· 50% of our ventilators and 5% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 71 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 86 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,076 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 5 yesterday.

