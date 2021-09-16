CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Out WHEN You Can Get Into Disney World EARLY Just Got Easier!

Cover picture for the articleBeginning October 1st, there will be a lot of changes in Disney World. Not only is October 1st the first day of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, but it will also mark the beginning of Early Theme Park Entry, the opening of Steakhouse 71, and even the first day Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be available to the public. If you have a park reservation for October 1st or later, you can now see the Early Theme Park Entry times, and here’s how!

