Finding Out WHEN You Can Get Into Disney World EARLY Just Got Easier!

If you’re headed to Disney World soon, you might already be crossing your fingers for that Rise of the Resistance Boarding Group. We’ve seen a few changes to the Virtual Queue process for this ride over the recent months. As it stands, you can snag a spot at 7AM as long as you have a Disney Park Pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at 1PM as long as you have been admitted to the park that day. The process is similar in Disneyland. Now, there’s been ANOTHER change to make snagging a Boarding Group a little easier.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO