After decades in the spotlight as one of the most recognized models of her time, Naomi Campbell is finally looking back at what it took to become the supermodel she is today. Even without a partner, Campbell admitted that life is full, especially after welcoming a baby girl earlier this year. She’s also grateful for the support she got from the black community. She may be a trailblazer for black models, but she’s not forgetting her roots and the people who supported her on her journey to the top to become one of the most accomplished models.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO