Ohio’s daily COVID hospitalizations nearly triple vs. year ago, Vanderhoff says

By Kristen Spicker, Journal-News
 4 days ago
The delta variant is continuing to drive an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations with the number of hospitalizations reported Wednesday in Ohio nearly triple the amount reported a year ago, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.

On Wednesday, ODH reported 7,747 daily cases of COVID and 292 daily hospitalizations. A year ago, on Sept. 15, 2020, the state reported just over 1,000 daily cases and 103 hospitalizations, he said.

“Even though about half of us today are well protected by vaccination, our daily hospitalizations are about triple what they were last year,” Vanderhoff said. “And the reason is simple. The delta variant is aggressively seeking out anyone who lacks immunity and is making many of them very sick.”

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 8, 22,663 patients hospitalized with COVID in Ohio were not fully vaccinated and 652 patients were fully vaccinated. During that same period, 7,313 people who were not fully vaccinated died from coronavirus compared to 87 fully vaccinated people, according to ODH.

A staffing shortage and burnout at hospitals across the state are adding to the pressure placed on health care workers and systems.

As a result, some facilities are diverting patients to other hospitals, delaying elective procedures or limiting patient visitors, Vanderhoff said.

“We are in a serious situation,” he said. “Hospitals are being stretched to capacity.”

People experiencing a medical emergency may face longer waits in emergency departments. Vanderhoff encouraged people with moderate or mild conditions to consider contacting their primary care physician, using telehealth or visiting an urgent care of pharmacy clinic before going to the ER.

While facilities are working together to share resource and balance patients loads, if hospitalizations continue to rise, health care workers may have to prioritize who gets urgently needed care, he said.

To help alleviate the pressure on health care staff and systems, people who are eligible should get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask when advised and follow other health guidelines.

“Vaccination is our best key to staying out of the hospitals and our best opportunity to allow our hospitals to continue their important work of saving lives,” Vanderhoff added.

Comments / 31

Heath Cox
4d ago

Last year, No vaccine less cases. This year 70-75% vexed and cases rising.....hmm???? Move along nothing to see here.

12
Veteran4Trump
4d ago

Yes Because The Vaccinated nearly Tripled and illegals commin in the borders!!!!

6
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
Cleveland.com

See the 10 Ohio counties with the highest vaccination rates

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Delaware County has vaccinated the highest share of residents of any Ohio county, according to Ohio Department of Health data. Nearly 65% of Delaware County’s total population has received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ODH reporting through Tuesday. See the list of...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine appeals for masks in schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and state health leaders will be providing an update on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, a total of 1,311,518 (+7,325) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,775 (+344) hospitalizations and 9,111 (+23) ICU admissions. A total of 6,191,032 people — or 52.9% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,185 from the previous day.
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 38.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 30. There have been more than 632,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
OHIO STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13abc.com

Ohio children’s hospitals, governor urge school superintendents to require masks as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association is making a direct appeal to school superintendents across the state, asking them to require masks for all students. During a press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon, administrators cited rising numbers both across the state and in pediatric numbers specifically as part of their reasoning.
OHIO STATE
The Tribune-Democrat

Four counties add deaths; antibody therapy available for qualified COVID-positive Conemaugh patients

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four area counties, including Somerset, reported new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, according to figures provided by the state Department of Health. A local hospital announced that it is continuing to offer Food and Drug Administration-approved antibody therapy for people who have mild and moderate COVID-19 cases. Somerset County...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Record

Rural Ohio hospitals say their ICUs are full as they struggle to keep up with COVID cases

A rising number of COVID-19 patients are squeezing rural Ohio hospitals and have already filled beds in an intensive care unit in Portsmouth. Portsmouth, about 80 miles south of Columbus, is a city of around 20,000 served by a 248-patient bed Southern Ohio Medical Center. With ICU beds full, the hospital may not have room to treat someone suffering from chest pains or a stroke or who was involved in a car accident, the medical center said in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

COVID-19 map of Ohio shows community transmission level

Residents in some Ohio counties are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

