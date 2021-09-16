Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won Team Up In Poster For Upcoming Crime Drama

SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman” has shared a new poster starring the four lead actors!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars in dual roles as the corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love. Jin Seo Yeon plays Han Sung Hye, the sister-in-law of Kang Mi Na and the eldest of four siblings at Hanju Group, and Lee Won Geun plays Ahn Yoo Joon, Jo Yeon Joo’s peer at the Judicial Research and Training Institute and a current branch office prosecutor.

