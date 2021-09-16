CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won Team Up In Poster For Upcoming Crime Drama

By S. Cho
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming drama has released its first poster!. The two are leading Coupang Play’s first-ever drama series “That Night” (literal title), which is a Korean remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice.” Kim Soo Hyun will play Kim Hyun Soo, a normal college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of a murder case. Cha Seung Won will play Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Han So Hee Vows To Get Revenge In Teaser Poster For Upcoming Crime Thriller Drama

New Netflix drama “My Name” (previously known as “Undercover” or “Nemesis”) unveiled a teaser poster of Han So Hee!. “My Name” is about a woman named Yoon Ji Woo (played by Han So Hee) who joins an organized crime ring and infiltrates the police as an undercover agent in order to find out the truth about her father’s death. It will be directed by Kim Jin Min, who directed the Netflix drama “Extracurricular” that aired earlier this year.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun Laugh At Their Shy And Awkward Characters In “Yumi’s Cells” While Filming The Teaser

Tving has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the teaser and poster filming for the upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells”!. Based on a popular webtoon, “Yumi’s Cells” is about an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun stars as the titular Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, and Ahn Bo Hyun co-stars as Goo Woong, a warmhearted but straightforwardly honest game developer.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Ji Eun Picks 3 Keywords To Describe Her Mysterious Character In Upcoming Drama “The Veil”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” revealed more insight into Kim Ji Eun’s character!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor responsible for his downfall.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cha Seung Won
Person
Kim Soo Hyun
Soompi

Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, And More Glow In Radiant Poster For Upcoming Drama “One The Woman”

SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman” has shared a new poster starring the four lead actors!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars in dual roles as the corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love. Jin Seo Yeon plays Han Sung Hye, the sister-in-law of Kang Mi Na and the eldest of four siblings at Hanju Group, and Lee Won Geun plays Ahn Yoo Joon, Jo Yeon Joo’s peer at the Judicial Research and Training Institute and a current branch office prosecutor.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo Praised: Fans Celebrate Idol's Newest Accomplishment, True Beauty Actor Offered To Star In Upcoming New K-Drama

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Fans around the world celebrated the most recent accomplishment of ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo. The 24-year-old South Korean singer-actor was proclaimed the Male Acting Idol of the Year at the 2021 Brand of the Year Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Cha Hak Yeon Joins The Cast Of Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, And Wi Ha Joon’s New Drama

Cha Hak Yeon (VIXX’s N) will be appearing in tvN’s new drama “Bad and Crazy” (literal title)!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” It is about a protagonist who has lived his whole life as a materialistic police detective, but changes into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called “K” awakens inside him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama#Korean
dramabeans.com

Cha Hak-yeon confirmed for new tvN drama from The Uncanny Counter production team

The production team from The Uncanny Counter have created a new superhero-themed drama called Bad and Crazy. The drama is said to feature never-before-seen heroes that are needed by our generation. It focuses on the story of an opposite-personality duo that must learn to work together. Rising actor Cha Hak-yeon...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah Beat Lee Ji Ah, Jung Kyung Ho And Jo Jung Suk + Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor To Star In His First Movie

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah are, without a doubt, two of the most talked-about South Korean stars today. The pair has been making headlines lately because of their exemplary portrayal as dentist Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Di Suk in the hit tvN show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Song Kang Net Worth 2021: Han So Hee's Nevertheless Co-Star Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Lee Seung Gi And Gong Yoo?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Kang became a household name after she starred in some remarkable K-drama series, which include Love Alarm, Sweet Home, and Nevertheless. In 2019, the former leading man of Han So Hee was also tapped to play a supporting role in the tvN fantasy melodrama titled When the Devil Calls Your Name.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Kim Seon Ho’s Expression Grows Tender At The Thought Of Shin Min Ah In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho’s budding romance in the upcoming episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, And Wi Ha Joon Fight With Their Lives On The Line In Character Posters For “Squid Game”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Squid Game” released new stills and posters starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, and Wi Ha Joon!. “Squid Game” is a new drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as two childhood friends who wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Lee Sang Yi Emerges An Obstacle To Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah’s Budding Romance On “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Get ready for a tense love triangle to form on “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a new tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

“The Penthouse” Star Kim Hyun Soo Dishes On Her On-Screen Romance With Kim Young Dae, Which Scene Made Her Cry In Real Life, & More

After the conclusion of her hit drama “The Penthouse,” Kim Hyun Soo sat down for a round of interviews to dish on her character and her experience during filming!. The actress starred in all three seasons of “The Penthouse” as Oh Yoon Hee (S.E.S.’s Eugene)’s outspoken daughter Bae Ro Na, and she shared that she had learned a lot from her character’s perseverance.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, And “Yumi’s Cells” Director Dish On Their Chemistry & What To Look Forward To

Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and “Yumi’s Cells” director Lee Sang Yeob shared their thoughts on the drama ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” is a new drama that tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun will play the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun will star as Goo Woong, a warm-hearted but straightforwardly honest game developer.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Lisa unveils a dramatic d-day poster for her upcoming single ‘LALISA’

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa has now unveiled a d-day poster for her upcoming debut single album, ‘LALISA.‘. The poster features her covered in a sparkly, gold outfit lying on her back in the water. The dramatic red lighting adds another elegant touch to the look. ‘LALISA’ is set to release soon on...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

YoonA and Kim Seon Ho cast in an upcoming rom-com movie

YoonA and Kim Seon Ho have been cast in an upcoming romantic comedy movie. On September 13th KST, YoonA and Kim Seon Ho's agencies confirmed the two actors have been cast in the upcoming movie 'Date at 2 PM'(literally translated). The film is going to be a romantic comedy that tells a story about two neighbors. YoonA will be playing the role of a female lead, who resides on the floor below the male lead, Kim Seon Ho's place.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy