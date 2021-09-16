Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won Team Up In Poster For Upcoming Crime Drama
Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming drama has released its first poster!. The two are leading Coupang Play’s first-ever drama series “That Night” (literal title), which is a Korean remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice.” Kim Soo Hyun will play Kim Hyun Soo, a normal college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of a murder case. Cha Seung Won will play Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo.www.soompi.com
