The Supreme Court term that opens Monday may reveal just how far the 6-3 conservative court is willing to go to reshape American life. The upcoming term could see abortion access dramatically narrowed and the right to carry a gun outside the home enshrined as the law of the land. The justices in coming months will also address clashes with major implications for U.S. national security and the free exercise of religion.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO