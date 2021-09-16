CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France fuming over Biden snub on US-UK-Aussie sub pact

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance’s government is fuming over President Biden’s decision to exclude the NATO ally from a three-country security pact called AUKUS that will provide nuclear submarines to Australia, likening the snub to being stabbed in the back. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio, “It is really a...

