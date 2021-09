Lil Nas X's fans brought the best gift to the "baby shower," and all they had to do was play the rapper's highly-anticipated album. The rapper delivered his debut studio album Montero, which has already racked up millions of streams, as expected, but the "Call Me By Your Name" musician also raised tens of thousands of dollars for multiple charities, through his fans thanks to the "baby registries" he set up ahead of the album's release.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO