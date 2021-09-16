CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City multifamily portfolio trades for $21M

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest of Hudson Properties, a Hackensack, NJ-based multifamily owner and manager, has acquired a 134-unit Jersey City apartment portfolio for $21.45 million. Gebroe-Hammer Associates’ executive vice president Niko Nicolaou arranged the sale of the portfolio spanning three of the city’s 13 constituent neighborhoods, representing both the seller, Coltown Properties, and the buyer. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged financing.

rew-online.com

